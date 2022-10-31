'Happy Halloween, everyone': Lethbridge ready to celebrate spookiest day of year

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Last-minute touches are being done at the “Pirate Ship on 6th Avenue South” in Lethbridge ahead of trick-or-treaters arriving.

“It’s excitement. We're going to have a busy night,” said owner Carrie Kerber.

“We have about five hours of craziness, costumes, laughter, a few screams and a lot of fun, and maybe a little candy.”

It took the Kerbers more than a month to transform their home.

Now, the family is gearing up to lift the spirits of hundreds with their pirate ship-inspired yard.

“We have 900 bags of chips ready,” said Kerber.

“I was just going back to our figures over the last years and usually we're sitting around 700-800 kids over the last couple of years, so we'll see if the weather holds and we might hit our 900 goal tonight.”

After weeks of work setting up, Carrie Kerber says she’s just excited to see everyone’s faces when they see the pirates.

Dressing up is a big part of Halloween and staff at Spirit Halloween in Lethbridge say sales this year have been higher than previous years.

“It’s been spooktacular this year,” said Sarah Burton.

“I think everybody coming into this year is feeling really confident about what they can and cannot do. It’s been out of this world.”

Despite having a year to prepare, Burton says there are always a few last-minute shoppers.

“Everybody is grabbing those last-minute pieces – going to put on their makeup and realizing they don't have the fake blood or they don't have a bit of latex or this lipstick or the cat ears have been lost or those little tiny pieces,” said Burton.

“Or, the people that didn’t think they were doing anything and they got a fun invitation for tonight so they’re coming in to grab the last-minute costumes or those little accessory pieces.”

With a rise in foot traffic, the Lethbridge Police Service is reminding both trick-or-treaters and drivers to be extra cautious.

Police say slowing down through neighbourhoods, using proper crosswalks and not running out in the middle of the road can help ensure everyone has a safe Halloween.

“It's very important to travel in a group, wear something on your clothing that is visible at night, whether you're carrying glow sticks or you have something with reflective properties on it, it's very important that you're visible to motorists out on the street,” said Acting Sgt. Mike Darby with the LPS community resource unit.

“Children will get so excited trick-or-treating and rather than staying on one side of the street all the way down to the corner or where the intersection is, they’ll want to cross the street from house to house and sometimes that’s between parked vehicles where there’s a narrow field of vision for a driver in order to react.”

“I’m looking forward to the kids, the little costumes, the looks on their faces when they go, ‘Oh wow,’” said Kerber.

“Happy Halloween, everyone.”