Mitchell Harkes, the 26-year-old convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal 2013 stabbing of Brett Wiese, has appealed his conviction claiming the judge erred.

Harkes was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in June of this year.

On July 24, Harkes filed a notice of appeal of his conviction in which he claimed "The Trail Judge erred in his charge to the Jury on the issue of causation, resulting in prejudice to the Defence".

Wiese, 20, was fatally stabbed at a house party in the northwest neighbourhood of Brentwood.

Harkes successfully appealed his initial second-degree murder conviction from 2015 to the Alberta Court of Appeal over errors in the judge's instructions to the jury. His conviction was overturned in 2017 and he was granted a new trial.

Harkes remains incarcerated at the Bowden Institution.