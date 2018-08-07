The Alberta Cup Slalom Race takes over Harvie Passage Wednesday and is the first race on the newly reopened Harvie Passage white water facility.

Last weekend was the national championships out in Kananaskis and most of the competitors from that event will be competing on Harvie Passage starting Wednesday and will feature athletes from across Canada, Australia, France and Germany.

Mike Holroyd with Alberta Slalom Kayak Canoe says they’re just adding some finishing touches.

“We don’t have all the gates up yet that’s what we’re working on today. We don’t need super hard white water to be able to hold the race; we can set super technical courses by how we set up our gates,” he says. “The whole section is almost a kilometer long. The race itself is about 90 seconds.”

The area was wrecked in the 2013 flood and rebuilding Harvie Passage took five years and $18 million dollars and Holroyd says user groups had a say in this design.

“The original design was quite boring. It was symmetrical all the way down now we’ve been able to change it up so it’s got a bit more flow and a bit more variety. It’s great for us for training and for people learning to kayak,” he says.

Holroyd says the end result is a beautiful facility to have within Calgary city limits.

“It’s been amazing to be able to get out here and train within the city. It’s a close place to train and it’s really accessible,” says Holroyd.

Holroyd says there is lots of spectator seating around Harvie Passage so he hopes people will come out and watch the competition and that a few people will be inspired to give the sport a try.