Hate crimes team investigating 'racially-motivated' graffiti discovered on 17 Avenue Wednesday

Calgary Police's Hate Crime Team are investigating graffiti discovered along 17 Avenue S.W.

On Wednesday, the graffiti located at 1179 17 Ave. S.W. was reported to police.

Three concrete barriers were spray-painted with the words "Kill off the white supremacists" and "Stop making white babies" in what appeared to be white paint.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.