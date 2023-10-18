'Hate-motivated crime': Police searching for man who reportedly threw eggs at Calgary Jewish Community Centre

Calgary police are searching for a man who threw eggs at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Tuesday, as part of an alleged “hate-motivated crime.”

Police were called to the centre, located at 1607 90 Ave. S.W., around 2:20 p.m. due to a man causing a disturbance.

The man was reportedly throwing eggs at vehicles, the Holocaust Memorial Monument and the building, while shouting anti-Semitic profanities at individuals outside the centre.

He fled before police arrived.

The man is described as approximately 20 to 30 years old with a slim build, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a blue backpack and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

Hate-motivated crimes can be reported at www.reporthate.ca.