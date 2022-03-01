Have thoughts on Calgary's snow removal program? City wants to hear them

Snow removal equipment at work in Calgary. (file) Snow removal equipment at work in Calgary. (file)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina