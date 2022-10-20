Have you seen Coco? Police ask for public help to locate stolen dog

Calgary police are asking the public for tips to help locate a dog named Coco.

The four-year-old Bichon Frise-Havanese mix was pilfered outside a Superstore at 428 6 Ave. S.E. on Wednesday night some time between 8:55 and 9:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a black baseball cap with a white brim, grey sweater, dark jacket and dark jeans and carrying a brown or dark-red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.