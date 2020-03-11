CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking the public's help to find a woman who went missing last Thursday.

Officials say Vanessa Rochelle Henry, 39, was reported missing Monday morning.

She was last seen leaving a home in the 2000 block of 42 Street S.E. at about 5 a.m. Mar. 5.

Police say she hasn't been seen since and there is a concern for her welfare, so they hope the public can help out.

She is described as:

5-foot-3 (160 cm)

105 pounds (47.6 kg)

Slim build

Brown eyes

Blond and/or brown hair

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org