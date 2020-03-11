Have you seen this woman? Calgary police want to find Vanessa Henry
Vanessa Rochelle Henry, 39, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police are concerned about her welfare and ask for the public's help to find her. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking the public's help to find a woman who went missing last Thursday.
Officials say Vanessa Rochelle Henry, 39, was reported missing Monday morning.
She was last seen leaving a home in the 2000 block of 42 Street S.E. at about 5 a.m. Mar. 5.
Police say she hasn't been seen since and there is a concern for her welfare, so they hope the public can help out.
She is described as:
- 5-foot-3 (160 cm)
- 105 pounds (47.6 kg)
- Slim build
- Brown eyes
- Blond and/or brown hair
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org