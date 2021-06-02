Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario premier considering earlier reopening but confirms schools will stay closed until September
Canada doubles dollars to COVAX, but no sign of donating doses yet
Alberta offers ICU space as third wave of COVID-19 hits Manitoba
Thousands of emails from and to Fauci during the pandemic's early days were published
High levels of vitamin D may not protect against COVID-19, study suggests
Pandemic cut short Canadian life expectancy by 5 months, StatCan says
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
Ninth case of rare blood clot recorded in Quebec after woman receives AstraZeneca vaccine
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to lift travel ban, welcome Canadian travellers July 1
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Canada launches its first national vaccine injury compensation program
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada