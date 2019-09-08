Hawk struck by vehicle in Lethbridge nursed back to health
Cst. Hagen with the Lethbridge Police Service is seen with a wild hawk that was injured when it was hit by a vehicle. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 2:05PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 3:56PM MDT
A hawk that was struck by a vehicle on Lethbridge road is back on its wings thanks to help from police officers and some concerned citizens.
Lethbridge police shared details about the bird's story on Twitter, saying it had been hit by a vehicle driving on Bridge Drive.
The hawk was taken to the Birds of Prey Centre, the post says, and has made a full recovery.