A hawk that was struck by a vehicle on Lethbridge road is back on its wings thanks to help from police officers and some concerned citizens.

Lethbridge police shared details about the bird's story on Twitter, saying it had been hit by a vehicle driving on Bridge Drive.

Police responded to a report of a hawk struck by a vehicle on Bridge Dr. A citizen used a snow brush to get the hawk off the road and a local falconer who was driving by stopped to help secure him for transport to the Birds of Prey Centre. He’s ok & all smiles with Cst Hagen #yql pic.twitter.com/rqBaUFIUWB — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) September 8, 2019

The hawk was taken to the Birds of Prey Centre, the post says, and has made a full recovery.