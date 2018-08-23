One of the most decorated Canadian hockey players has a new position working with one of the most storied hockey franchises in history.

Hayley Wickenheiser, who has won two gold medals and one silver for Canada in women's hockey, will be assuming the role of assistant director of player development with the team.

The 40-year-old was also the flag bearer during the opening ceremonies at Sochi in 2014.

Kyle Dubas, the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, says that he was looking for the best person for the job and Wickenheiser fit the bill.

"I thought that Hayley was the best person to fill that role because of her expertise in hockey, her experience in being an elite player at every level."

Dubas says she will be a 'massive benefit' to player development and their program in general.

Wickenheiser says she has had a long history working with player development on the team so this just seemed like the natural next step.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity. I really think what the Leafs are doing is really forward-thinking. I think the player development is as good as anyone's in the league and I am really excited to work with those guys and help the young players."

After retiring from playing in 2017, Wickenheiser most recently served as guest coach at the Maple Leafs development camp earlier this year.