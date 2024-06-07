CALGARY
    • 'He didn't deserve this': Friends mourn death of teen stabbed in Forest Lawn

    Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in Forest Lawn that killed a teen. Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in Forest Lawn that killed a teen.
    Friends are grieving the loss of a Calgary teen who died in a stabbing in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.

    Officers were called to the 1300 block of 41 Street S.E. at around 7 p.m.

    The teenage victim was found suffering from a traumatic injury.

    He was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

    Arlo Quinn says the victim, a close friend of his, was just 16 years old.

    Quinn says the victim's family took him in when he was 17.

    "I considered [him] family," he said. "He was like a little brother to me."

    "He didn't deserve this at all."

    Quinn says the victim called him on Thursday night to tell him he found Quinn's hoodie at his place.

    "I had been looking for it for like four months," Quinn explained.

    "I told him to come over [to my place] and he did, so he and his [girlfriend] were walking over.

    "His girlfriend texted me at 6:51 p.m. saying, 'We're two minutes away.' I got another text at 6:54 p.m. saying, '[He] just got stabbed.'"

    Quinn says he ran to find his friend.

    "I've never ran that fast in my life. I was running over here – just praying, praying, praying that it wasn't true – and I came around the corner and I saw the flashing lights and I just dropped [to the ground].

    "It hurts, it really does, knowing that I'm never going to get to see his smile again, hear his laugh.”

    Michel Collette says he knew the victim quite well.

    "He was too young. He didn't deserve this,” he said.

    Both Quinn and Collette allege the deadly altercation was sparked by a dispute over a girl. 

    An autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

