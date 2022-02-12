'He needed help': Calgary pet assistance group provides donation for senior who was assaulted

A 66-year-old Calgary man is thanking a local pet assistance group for their help after he was assaulted late Thursday evening.

The man, who wishes not to be identified, was walking to a grocery store when he was attacked, assaulted and robbed of his last $22.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but cared more about losing out on his money because it was allocated towards pet food for his six-year-old orange-and-white tabby named Beatrice.

“A social worker had called us and said he needed help,” said Melissa David, founder of Parachutes for Pets.

“We have emergency food packs and that's exactly what they're there for, so we got them on scene immediately and assessed what we could do to help going forward.”

Parachutes for Pets was able to provide three months of food for Beatrice and has been able to successfully help out more than 5,000 pets in need in the Calgary area since the group was created three years ago.

David says the last few months specifically have been the busiest she’s ever seen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's been insane,” she said.

“Last night alone, we were called to three domestic violence calls where individuals were leaving with their pets, so we always keep our van loaded with pet packs on the weekends. Weekends are really busy and we head out to the streets to help where we can.”

Calgarians that wish to donate or volunteer can head to parachutesforpets.com.