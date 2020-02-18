AIRDRIE -- A body found Monday outside Airdrie is that of a missing 19-year-old man, family and friends have confirmed to CTV Calgary.

Kalix Langenau, 19, was reported missing to RCMP over the weekend. His last known whereabouts were in northeast Calgary early Saturday morning.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the coming days. The nature of the death has not been released. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Family members of Langenau have taken to social media to express their heartbreak following the loss of the 19-year-old man and a GoFundMe campaign — listed under funerals and memorials — has been created to support his family.

Nathan Rohl was friends with Langenau for more than a decade and says they last communicated on Friday, via text, making plans to hang out on Saturday.

“I was out with a couple friends at the time. We were chatting about how his day was going, what he was doing," he said.

"He told me what he was doing, how he was doing. I asked him about the plans that we had that Saturday night and who’s coming. Then he sent me the last text message at 11:57 and that was the last time I had ever heard from him."

Rohl added that Langenau was working in Vancouver up until Thursday and he was returning home to visit family and friends for the Family Day long weekend.

Langenau's car was found abandoned by police Saturday night.

"He was the perfect person. The way he worked with kids. He coached all the time, he had a real passion for everyone no matter what," said Rohl.

"If Kalix walked into a room, you know it's going to be a wonderful time, he was always going to make you laugh."