

CTV Calgary Staff





In just a few hours, we’ll learn the identity of the person chosen to lead Calgary’s 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Bid Corporation, the group that could help bring the event back to the city.

The announcement will be made at 3:45 p.m. from the Olympic Oval.

The team is expected to be made of representatives from the city, province, federal government, the Town of Canmore as well as members from First Nations communities and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

In mid-April, city council voted 9-6 in favour of continuing to pursue a 2026 Olympic bid, a venture that would cost about $30M.

Cities will be invited to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics by the IOC in October.

Invited candidates must then submit a formal bid proposal by January and a host city will be selected by the IOC Session in September 2019.

A plebiscite aimed at gauging citizen support for the bid, has a $2M price and, if approved, will take place between October 2018 and February 2019.