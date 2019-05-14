

CTV Calgary Staff





Three people were sent to hospital late Monday, one of them in life-threatening condition, after a head-on crash in the northeast late Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 64th Street N.E. about 11:30 p.m. and a passenger in one vehicle, a silver SUV, had to be extracated.

Police closed a section of 32nd Avenue N.E. for a little more than an hour, and the road has since been re-opened.

Investigators are looking at speed as a possible factor in the crash.