Health agency wants jail time for Calgary pastor and brother for breaking COVID-19 rules

CALGARY -

Alberta Health Services is asking for jail time for an Alberta pastor and his brother found guilty of contempt after deliberately violating COVID-19 health orders.

Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, of Calgary were arrested in May and accused of organizing an illegal gathering as well as of promoting and attending an illegal gathering.

The arrests came after court orders were granted allowing Alberta Health Services and police to charge those who advertised gatherings that would breach health restrictions.

At a sentencing hearing today, the health provider asked that the pastor be jailed for 21 days and that his brother be sentenced to 10 days.

The court is also being asked to fine Artur Pawlowski $2,000 and impose $15,000 in costs.

The lawyer for the Pawlowskis is to finish her case Tuesday, but says her clients should not face incarceration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2021.