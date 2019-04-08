

CTV Calgary Staff





Health Canada is warning consumers about unauthorized health products that were sold at a Calgary store packaged as sexual enhancement capsules, cold and flu tablets and creams for a variety of skin conditions.

The products were being sold at Sunrise Lee Chinese Herbs (999 36th Street N.E.) and are labelled to contain prescription or banned drugs.

“Most of the unauthorized health products are packaged and labelled in Chinese characters,” reads the warning.

“As a result, information about ingredients, usage, dosage and side effects may not be understood by all consumers.”

The products include:

Compound Diclofenac Sodium and Chlorphenamine Maleate Tablets

Dexamethasone Acetate Cream

Fluocinonide Cream

Fluocinonide Cream 0.025%

I-Ching-Sung Diacetyldiphenolisatin 5 mg Tablets

Yansuan Jinmeisu Yangao

Yohimbe XV

Health Canada removed the products from the store and consumers are advised to stop taking them and speak to their healthcare provider if they have concerns.