CALGARY -- Health Minister Tyler Shandro is scheduled to make an announcement Friday morning about "additional options for Albertans to stay safe as the provincial relaunch progresses."

Shandro will provide details on a new initiative intended to help Albertans prevent the spread of COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this month, Premier Jason Kenney said the province would begin handing out 40 million non-surgical masks at the end of May.

The first 20 million masks arrived in Edmonton last week.

Albertans are encouraged to remain at least two metres away from other people while in public and to wear a mask when that isn't possible, like when riding transit or in a grocery store.

The province began a phased economic relaunch earlier this month, which allows 50 per cent capacity at dine-in restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people and indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 15 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day