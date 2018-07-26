AHS has sent notification letters to over 80 people who may have been exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis that was identified at a Calgary school.

Health officials say the exposures were contained to a Calgary-area school and that the general public is not at risk.

Letters were sent to 81 people and include information on tuberculosis assessment and treatment.

AHS says only those people who receive the letters are considered at risk and that there is no ongoing risk at the school.

Officials say they are managing follow-up screening, which is a routine response to potential exposure to an active case of infectious TB.

For more information on TB, click HERE.