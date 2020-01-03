CALGARY -- A boil water order put in place in the town of Granum earlier this week by Alberta Health Services has been lifted.

AHS issued the order on Dec. 31 after a water main broke and crews were required to close off the main drinking water line in order to repair it.

"The repair will require depressurizing the town water supply lines, causing the drinking water supply to become vulnerable to contamination," the order read.

As a result, anyone in the community who used the affected drinking water supply was told to boil their tap water thoroughly before using it for any purpose.

Health officials lifted the order Friday after the repairs to the broken main were completed.