Alberta Health Services is reassuring the public that they are safe from a confirmed case of tuberculosis that was recently discovered in the southern part of the province.

Authorities aren’t releasing details about where or when the active case was found, but they do say that 55 people were exposed to the disease.

That group of people have been notified by hand-delivered letters from AHS that contain details on arranging a standard TB test as well as screening and treatment if necessary.

Officials say that the exposures were contained and there is no risk to the general public.

“Doing contact tracing and identifying people who are exposed, does not mean that we have 55 people who are infectious. And most of the time we depending on the activity of an individual or case, we may just deal with household members and stop, that's it. When we have to go a little bit broader I think it’s an important reminder to people that TB is still a disease. Public Health is there to manage this, this is what we do every day, managing these types of infections, and to also say, this is not a risk to public,” said Dr. Vivien Suttorp, Medical Officer of Health.

Tuberculosis is a serious infectious disease caused by bacteria that mainly affects the lungs. It is treatable, but usually takes about six to nine months.

Its spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and the germs are then released into the air.

People can have the TB bacteria in their lungs and not be exhibiting any symptoms, but those can set in when they become fatigued or ill with something else.

TB Services and Communicable Disease Control Teams are working to manage the follow up screening of those notified.

Anyone with further questions is asked to call Health Link at 811.