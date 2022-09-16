Hearing for dog that injured Lethbridge boy to be held in October

A dangerous dog hearing in connection with an incident where a young Lethbridge boy was bit at a summer camp is set for next month.

On July 13, eight-year-old Saihan Refat was on the playground at Dr. Gerald Probe School with his summer day camp when two dogs that were running loose attacked him.

A 17-year-old camp counselor stepped in to get the dogs away from him and was also bit.

Refat was taken to hospital with injuries to his face, ear and knee while the counselor was also treated for minor injuries to her arm.

The dogs were taken into custody and a dangerous dog hearing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 7.

The owner was charged with six counts under Lethbridge's dog control bylaw but they have already paid all of the associated fines.