'Heartbeat of Mother Earth': Calgary Stampede hosts first powwow at Saddledome
'Heartbeat of Mother Earth': Calgary Stampede hosts first powwow at Saddledome
Men sit around large drums along the edges of the arena. Each group takes a turn drumming and singing.
The drum, described as the heartbeat of Mother Earth, provides rhythm for dancers in traditional regalia as they compete in Indigenous dances, including the men's chicken, the men's and women's fancy and the women's jingle.
Stampede-goers gather in seats normally filled by those watching concerts or sports games.
"This is the first powwow that we're hosting here at the Saddledome," Cheryl Crowchief, co-ordinator of the Calgary Stampede Powwow, said in an interview this week.
The Scotiabank Saddledome, named for its saddle-shaped roof, is home to the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League, the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League and the Calgary Roughnecks with the National Lacrosse League.
Crowchief said there is a powwow competition at Elbow River Camp, a village on the Stampede grounds that highlights local First Nations' cultures.
"But this year we brought it to the Saddledome and are hoping that the success we had at the village comes over here."
Crowchief said the larger venue allows more people to see some of the world's best powwow dancers and drummers.
"This is top, top, top people everywhere," she said. "We have people participating in the powwow from the United States, from all over Canada. It has gone worldwide."
The powwow started Tuesday and ends Thursday, as 20 dancers remaining in each category compete for a place in the top 10 and a cash prize. A total of $175,000 in prizes are to be handed out.
Some dancers said it's exciting to be back at a powwow after two years of COVID-19 public health measures. Some also expressed nervousness to be competing in such a large event.
Charles Woods, a senior men's traditional dancer from Siksika Nation, east of Calgary, said he's happy to be dancing again.
"It's a feeling that nobody can explain," he said. "The drum beats and the songs that are sung are very, very good healing songs. It's an uplift. The drum is the heartbeat of Mother Earth. When we dance, we dance to those songs."
Some competitors said being in the large arena, while much cooler than outside in the heat, is also a bit stressful.
"It's pretty nerve-racking," said Teagan Rabbit Carrier, also from Siksika Nation, who was competing in the junior contemporary jingle dance. "I am nervous, but I am here for a good time and to bring healing to my community."
Her regalia included a shimmering yellow dress and a colourful beaded headband.
"My Aunty Dawn ... made this outfit for me. I wanted a yellow dress so she made it sparkly," she said. "I have a green ribbon at the back of my dress to represent my late brother, Kristian Ayoungman, and my Aunty Gaylene."
Raylene Hunter, a senior women's traditional dancer from Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, said her family competes across Canada and the United States and travels internationally to teach people about Indigenous culture.
She said it is her first time at the Stampede powwow.
"It's a little bit stressful ... but it's really exciting."
Hunter, who lives in Edmonton, said powwows are an important part of her culture but also play a role in her parenting style.
"My children learn that there's a way to conduct yourself when you are wearing these feathers, when you are wearing your regalia — to look after it," she said. "Those values that come with teaching your kids on how to respect themselves, how to respect what they are wearing and also just to respect themselves as women — to be mindful of what type of your environment and what kind of setting you are in.
"So, you are teaching them patience ... you are teaching them discipline. There are all kinds of values that come with teaching your kids on how to be the best person that you can possibly be — in or out of your outfit."
Hunter said powwow regalia also provides strength.
"My husband always says, 'When I put on my outfit, I feel like I'm my true warrior self,'" she said. "That's the same for women as well. When we put on our outfit, we are warrior women. We are protectors of our children, of our families, of our home fires."
Crowchief said powwows are an important part of Indigenous heritage.
"It's our way here in traditional Treaty 7 area to show people our culture, to share our culture and to educate," she said. "A powwow for us is a celebration, it's not a ceremony.
"It's a way for us to get together and celebrate life, celebrate the changing of the seasons, celebrate our kids. It's a family gathering to invite non-Indigenous people to join us and celebrate with us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Is there an ozone hole above the tropics? Canadian study ignites debate among scientists
An Ontario researcher says he's discovered a new ozone hole that's seven times larger than the Antarctic ozone hole, a claim that other atmospheric scientists are questioning.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Search for unmarked graves underway at site of former residential school in Manitoba
A First Nation in Manitoba has officially started its search for potential unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.
Edmonton
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat returns for a few days
Sunshine and above-average temperatures for the next three days in Edmonton and area.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver realtor says interest rate spike a big blow for first-time buyers
A Vancouver-based realtor says the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is a huge blow for first-time buyers in one of the country's most expensive real estate markets.
-
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.
-
Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed
A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Worker dies at eastern Nova Scotia quarry
A workplace death at an eastern Nova Scotia rock quarry is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality changes name to ancestral First Nation name
In a first for British Columbia, a municipality is changing its name back to its ancestral First Nation title.
-
B.C. announces fire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
British Columbia fire officials will ban most open fires on the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, starting this week.
-
Police seek owners of 4 pieces seized in massive Oak Bay art fraud investigation
Investigators are trying to identify the owners or artists behind four artworks that were among thousands of pieces seized during an investigation into an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday amid increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Police officer, suspect injured in downtown Montreal shooting
Quebec's independent bureau of investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two people injured, including a Montreal police officer.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
Cause of fire at Kitchener warehouse under investigation
A fire at a warehouse on Borden Street in Kitchener brought out more than a dozen firefighters on Wednesday night.
-
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires
It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Frood Road stabbing
The man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double-stabbing earlier this month on Frood Road has been arrested, Sudbury police say.
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
Winnipeg
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Regina
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Highway 6 north of Regina detoured due to collision: RCMP
RCMP are currently on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on Highway 6 north of Regina. The collision has resulted in a detour, according to a news release.
-
Former Regina mayor honoured with renaming of City Square Plaza
Former Regina mayor, Pat Fiacco, was recognized on Wednesday by the renaming of City Square Plaza in his honour.