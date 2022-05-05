'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified

Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.

Canmore RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian along Highway 1 in the early morning hours of May 1.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Canmore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved ones on social media identified her as Ariana (Ari) Blackwood, who turned 20 on the day that she died.

"Ari was a kind, gentle, loving, intelligent friend to all who were lucky enough to know her. She always made time for everyone who reached out no matter what they needed," the Facebook post reads.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated at this tragic loss. We are reaching out for help and asking for anyone who may have any information or may have seen anything to please come forward and contact the local detachment of the Canmore RCMP."

Police are still looking for the vehicle that left the scene after hitting Blackwood in the early morning hours of May 1, 2022. (Supplied/VSCO)

Authorities are still searching for the driver and hope more information might be gathered from video surveillance from area residents and businesses.

Police say anything taken in the vicinity of the Canmore Hospital and Canmore information centre, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on May 1 may help.

"Investigators are seeking any information regarding the movements of a slim blonde female wearing light blue jeans and a black shirt with sleeves," police said in a release.

Anyone who drove through Canmore on Highway 1 between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and saw a woman walking in the area might also be able to help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5519. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.