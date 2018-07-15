Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Calgary and much of the eastern portion of the province, as daily highs are expected to reach towards 30 degrees for the next couple days.

The agency says it puts in place a heat warning any time the maximum daily temperatures is 29 degrees or above and the minimum overnight temperature only reaches 14 degrees.

It says the warning is expected to be in place for the next two days, with cooler temperatures and rain expected by Wednesday.

Officials advise that while under a heat warning, residents should:

consider rescheduling vigorous outdoor activity to a cooler part of the day

take frequent breaks from the heat by going indoors

drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic beverages and caffiene

not leave any person or pet unattended inside a vehicle for any length of time

Extremely hot conditions put people at risk of heat stroke and people should be vigilant in monitoring their friends and family for symptoms which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

The warning includes Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and area.

For more information on staying healthy in the heat, consult the Alberta Health Services website.