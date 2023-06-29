Heat warning poses risk for Lethbridge’s unhoused population

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Lethbridge finds itself in the middle of a heat warning as the temperature is expected to exceed 32°C for three consecutive days.

The heat will leave many in the city feeling uncomfortable, but for the homeless who have a harder time escaping the heat, it can pose a serious health risk.

“Most of us are able to go somewhere to get cool and cool off. And often times these people can't, or don't really realize they need to until it's too late. So sun stroke, heat stroke, can become a major issue there,” said Cam Kissick, COO of the Streets Alive Mission.

The city of Lethbridge is taking action to protect the vulnerable during the heat wave by activating its extreme temperature response protocol.

City-owned and various other facilities around the city will be made available during the day as places for people to escape the heat.

COMFORT CENTRES

Luke Palmer, emergency planning and risk supervisor for the City of Lethbridge, said “At this point we do have comfort centres which will be available throughout the city. Now these are facilities that operate during normal operating hours for people to get out of the elements.

"The mall could be one," he added, "(and) we've got our park-and-ride locations, libraries and other options available to the community.”

Hydration is vital to stay safe during a heat wave, which is why the Interfaith Food Bank - with the help of their outreach partners - will be delivering water to those who need it.

But with the high demand for water, comes the need for donations.

“You know what we're just aiming to meet the need," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge.

"Throughout the summer you may hear us reaching out (to say that) we're running short or thank you so much for bringing in so much," she added. "We are going to meet the demand of the community one way or the other."

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Lethbridge, prompting the activation of the City’s Extreme Temperature Response Protocol. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C or above before moderating Sunday.



Read tips here:https://t.co/x5wRT04P6r#yql pic.twitter.com/34tsSEbhy8 — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) June 29, 2023

The heat can still be a serious health risk to everyone, but simple things like staying hydrated, wearing sun screen and staying inside when possible during heat warnings can make a difference.

“Drink your water because dehydration can set in really quickly so it's really important to keep those glasses of water coming," said AHS south zone medical officer of health, Dr. Allison Gonsalves. "Try to stay away from alcoholic beverages because that will dehydrate you. Same goes for caffeinated beverages and even sugary drinks."

Temperatures are expected to dip below 30 degrees on Sunday.