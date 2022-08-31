Heat warning sticks through the weekend in Calgary

No significant change is coming to the forecast from yesterday's edition; the five-day forecast stays hot, with four of the days earning Calgary its heat warning. The ridge of heat is based out of the southern U.S., where temperatures are soaring into the mid-40 C margins.

The exception is just barely Thursday, where the tail-end of a cold front swings through. This will have little effect on our temperature through a specific period in the day, but the overarching impact will make us only slightly cooler. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour are expected.

If we reach the anticipated high of 32 C Wednesday, we can safely place August 2022 as the fifth-warmest month by mean temperature in Calgary's recorded history. Check back for this afternoon's article; I'll put the stamp on it then.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Days beneath the ridge present calm nights – here's a fine example, taken by Duffy:

A late August sunset in Calgary. (viewer Duffy)

