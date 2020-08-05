CALGARY -- High pressure is up for us once again, and with more strength than most forecast models predicted yesterday, which has returned the City of Calgary to a heat warning. This one shouldn’t last all that long in the wake of a trough sliding in late tomorrow, but for the time being, heed Environment Canada’s chief messaging: hydrate, limit physical activity, and of course, don’t leave pets or children in vehicles.

It should go without saying, but every year, the reminder ends up being necessary.

Don't leave pets in hot cars. #yyc pic.twitter.com/8DZ6Q7D0AV — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) July 31, 2020

This is not exclusive to Calgary; the heat warnings extend down through Cypress County, and then up to Fort McMurray along the east, with a northwestern point at Spruce Grove. It’s widespread, as you expect with a high pressure zone. By tomorrow evening, a wave of instability should set up ahead of a cold front, which all drive through as we cross the jet from this ridge into a trough, settling us in for some periods of rain with cooler temperatures.

As this trough shoves along eastward (it’s not held up by blocking patterns this time) we can expect sweeping heat warnings across the prairies, but Calgary’s will likely wrap up tomorrow, and could see it replaced by a severe thunderstorm watch by the mid-afternoon.

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 29°

Evening: clear, low 14°

Tomorrow:

Sun, chance for late-day storms

Daytime high: 28°

Evening: cold front, cloudy, breezy, low 11°

Friday:

Mainly cloudy, evening showers

Daytime high: 19°

Evening: some cloud, low 9°

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, evening showers

Daytime high: 19°

Evening: some cloud, low 8°

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: some cloud, low 10°

Ken caught this shot and called it “Moose Monday” in Bowness!

You can submit your weather photos here!