Heat warnings in Calgary and southern Alberta likely to drop Sunday

It's another day beneath the dome for southern Alberta. Temperatures will swing from the high 20s to the low 30s across our range, with Calgary falling in right down the middle.

The heat warning, therefore, will continue today, with a strong possibility of carrying into tomorrow, as well.

For our Saturday afternoon, the chance remains of thundershowers. We're still keeping a watch on our capping layer, which offered enough stability earlier this week to keep storms at bay. When storms do have the opportunity to develop in this sort of environment, they often do so with rapid development. If you're planning on heading to the Stampede grounds, bear that in mind; a hasty push indoors might be in order.

Sunday, we look at a layer of cloud for much of the day, still, but the precipitation potential there has dropped off significantly. It will remain cool, and we'll still have showers in the outlook for Monday, as well.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: risk of showers, low 15 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy, showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 14 C

Monday

Morning showers, clearing

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Yesterday's atmosphere provided a layer of warmth that pushed out some popcorn, or cirrocumulus, cloud! Nifty! Thanks for snapping the pic, Lisa!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.



