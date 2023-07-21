Heat warnings issued for Calgary, much of southern Alberta

A young boy runs through a fountain at a splash park trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A young boy runs through a fountain at a splash park trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina