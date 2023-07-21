Heat warnings issued for Calgary, much of southern Alberta

A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and a large portion of southern Alberta ahead of the hot weather expected this weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues heat warnings when high temperature are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses like heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

The federal agency says temperatures could reach 29 C or warmer in Calgary, combined with overnight lows near 14 C.

"This will be a prolonged heat event, lasting into early next week," said the weather statement.

Residents and visitors to Calgary and other areas impacted by the heat warning are asked to take precautions such as rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day, taking frequent breaks from the heat, drinking plenty of water and not leaving kids or pets inside vehicles.

The heart warning issued by Environment Canada include Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, as well as dozens of smaller communities.

