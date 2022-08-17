Heat warnings issued for Calgary, sections of southern Alberta

Environment and Climate Change Canada is encouraging Albertans and visitors to take precautionary measures as heat warnings are effect in sections of the province.

As of Wednesday morning, warnings are in place for the following areas:

City of Calgary;

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm;

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan;

Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River;

Drumheller – Three Hills;

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen;

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield; and,

Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost.

In Calgary, daytime highs nearing or eclipsing 30 C are expected Wednesday and through the remainder of the week.

To reduce the risk of heat-related health concerns, the organization encourages people to:

Schedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat;

Spend time in cooled indoor spaces when possible;

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages;

Avoid leaving children or pets in parked vehicles for any length of time; and,

Monitor yourself and others for signs of heat exhaustion including confusion, fainting, unconsciousness and high body temperature.

For the latest on heat and other weather warnings visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.