Heat warnings persist for Calgary, will drop Sunday with showers

Viewer Shirley's photo of the Buck Moon over the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon barns. Viewer Shirley's photo of the Buck Moon over the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon barns.

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

