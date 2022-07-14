Heat warnings persist for Calgary, will drop Sunday with showers

The title does a spectacular job of covering the entire article. We're under the dome of a high pressure ridge, and the heat wave will continue as a result.

Late Saturday, the trough moves in, immediately shunting our temperatures below seasonal and dropping a decent dose of rain over the city. That comes with a weak chance of thundershowers at this point, becoming a better chance Sunday afternoon and evening. By Monday morning, this particular wave of storms is already in the rear-view.

Temperatures will stay near-seasonal for Monday, as the clear-out continues.

Alberta Health Services offers reminders here on staying safe in the sun, as will be the case for the next few days.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: risk of showers, low 14 C

Sunday

Showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 10 C

Monday

Morning showers, clearing

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

For our pic of the day, I can find none more fitting - Shirley caught the Buck Moon rising over the chuckwagon barns last night!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.