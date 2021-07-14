CALGARY -- Wildfire smoke will spread over much of Alberta on Wednesday, leading to pockets of haze and decreased air quality.

The smoke should remain aloft, thus air quality won't be significantly affected at the surface, however those with heart and lung conditions may be at a moderate risk in the days ahead.

The heat warnings have also expanded across the province as daytime highs reach the mid-30s for east-central and southeastern Alberta.

There's a possibility for thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening for Calgary and the foothills, the greatest risk for severe storms remains over west-central Alberta.

Here’s the five day:

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, risk of late afternoon thunderstorm

Daytime high: 31 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, clearing after that, 16 C

Thursday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 15 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Overnight: Clear, 15 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 15 C

Sunday