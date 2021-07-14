Advertisement
Heat warnings spread, forest fire haze lingers in Alberta
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 11:04AM MDT
CALGARY -- Wildfire smoke will spread over much of Alberta on Wednesday, leading to pockets of haze and decreased air quality.
The smoke should remain aloft, thus air quality won't be significantly affected at the surface, however those with heart and lung conditions may be at a moderate risk in the days ahead.
The heat warnings have also expanded across the province as daytime highs reach the mid-30s for east-central and southeastern Alberta.
There's a possibility for thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening for Calgary and the foothills, the greatest risk for severe storms remains over west-central Alberta.
Here’s the five day:
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny, risk of late afternoon thunderstorm
- Daytime high: 31 C
- Overnight: Risk of evening storm, clearing after that, 16 C
Thursday
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 29 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 15 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Overnight: Clear, 15 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, 15 C
Sunday
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Overnight: Risk of evening thunderstorm, clearing after that, 15 C
