CALGARY -- Calgary volunteer groups are continuing to help those in need as the mercury climbs even higher.

It's a potentially dangerous stretch for some in the city without hot weather necessities like water, proper clothing and sunscreen.

Be the Change YYC is trying to make sure everyone has what they need during the prolonged heatwave.

"An adult person is supposed to have eight cups of water a day, and for most people on the streets, they can't access that much water," Hanna Woodward told CTV News. "So we're here to try and help."

Be the Change YYC is a volunteer organization that accepts donations and distributes them to those experiencing homeless.

Four times a week, Woodward wheels a cart through the downtown core, finding people who may not have what they need to survive.

On Sunday, she passed out water and food near City Hall to happy Calgarians.

"There's ton of people who are super appreciative of us," Woodward said.

And H2O isn't just a hot commodity for this group.

At Calgary's Alpha House -- like at many community outreach organizations -- water is running low.

Vivian Woods, who runs the Universal Talent Film School, is organizing a donation of 100 cases of water this week to help out.

Even still, more is needed.

She's urging residents to pitch in too.

"That (water) goes (quickly) when you think about how many clients come through these doors," she said. "So it may seem small, but even if you can only afford one bottle of water, it's still one bottle."

Woods is offering free acting classes to any Calgarians who can donate to a community organization and use the hashtag "Help Calgary Homeless."

She says while so many inside the Alpha House have already benefited, more sunscreen, clothing, shoes and Gatorade would go a long way.

To learn more about Woodward's work visit Be the Change YYC's website.