

CTV Calgary Staff





Residents of The Pinnacle say they’ve resorted to heating their suites with space heaters or their ovens as they await a solution to the problems that have been plaguing the building’s heating system for nearly two weeks.

“At night time, I come into the kitchen, I open the door of the oven and I turn the heat up to 500,” said Ken Jaenen who lives on the third floor of the building on Southland Circle S.W., near the intersection of Macleod Trail and Southland Drive. “I turn the burners on too.”

"They said the boiler was at 50 per cent and it was supposed to be fixed on Wednesday and it hasn't been fixed."

According to Jaenen, a repair crew stopped by his apartment on Friday. The workers taped his patio door shut and recommended that he place a rolled-up towel along the window’s edge.

Jaenen says many of his neighbours have had enough. "Especially when its minus 41,” said Jaenen . “A lot of people aren't paying their rent and I'd say four or five people have moved out because of the situation."

"If they don't repair it, I'm going to be moving too."

In a statement to CTV Calgary, officials with Morguard, the company that manages the building, confirmed they are attempting to rectify the issue.

“We are working closely with residents to investigate and resolve the concerns that have been brought to our attention. Our maintenance team is responding as quickly as possible to the issues generated by the extreme cold weather outside - including providing residents with space heaters and additional window insulation.”

“Our in-house maintenance staff are on call and responding to resident inquiries onsite. Further to that, we have a contractor scheduled for Tuesday to examine issues in certain suites. This appointment was booked several days ago following discussion with the affected residents.”

The high-rise complex houses moer than 260 units.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe