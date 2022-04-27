Heavy police presence in Innisfail, as RCMP asks residents to remain inside homes

The RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.

At 8:25 p.m., the police issued a statement concerning the 5100 block of 36 Street Close in Innisfail, where they say there is a heavy police presence.

Residents are asked to stay inside while others are asked to avoid the area if possible, police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.