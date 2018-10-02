Roads and highways in and around the city are covered in heavy, wet snow and motorists can expect significant delays as they slog through snow clogged streets on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the following areas:

The weather agency says snowfall amounts between 10 and 30 cm are expected in the city and up to 35 cm is possible for the mountain parks.

The snow will taper off Tuesday evening and the system is expected to clear out of the region by Wednesday.

Motorists are being advised to use caution and to be prepared for changing conditions.

Travel tips for drivers:

Clear all snow and ice from the windshield and windows before driving and turn on headlights to activate tail lights and increase visibility.

Remember to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.

Give snowplows room to work and stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.

Consider postponing non-essential travel

Calgary police say 95 collisions were reported between 10:00 p.m. Monday and 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and seven of those involved injuries.

RCMP says the Trans-Canada Highway west of the city is in poor driving conditions and drivers are being asked to avoid travel in the area if possible.

They say there are vehicles in the ditch and highway crews and tow trucks are out clearing roadways.

The mayor and some city councillors sent out tweets saying that a snow route parking ban would be declared on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Very slow but safe commute for me this morning. All hands on deck at the moment but it’s still snowing so afternoon rush will also likely be poor. Snow route parking ban in effect at 10 AM tomorrow. More info soon. Stay safe and patient! Avoid non-essential travel if you can. — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 2, 2018

Calgary Transit says some buses are running late because of the road conditions and there are a few detours in place.

Morning #CTRiders, please be advised weather conditions are causing many buses to run late & some to detour. Please bundle up & allow extra time for travel.

If your bus stop is on a hill please wait at the bottom or top of the hill. Many buses are also stuck. pic.twitter.com/1aGROaWtki — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 2, 2018

The city says plows are out clearing major routes but that it will take a few days to clean up from the storm.

Plows are out on the major routes but progress is slow as the snow continues to fall. Streets, sidewalks and pathways are snow-covered. If you need to travel this morning, give yourself extra time and slow down. It will take a few days to clean-up this storm. #yycsnow #yycroads pic.twitter.com/SrPCdguEKi — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 2, 2018

The Calgary Board of Education says schools will be open on Tuesday and yellow buses are still running.

Our schools are open today and yellow school buses are running. Parents can make their own decisions about sending their children to school. If your child will not be attending classes today please report the absence to your school. https://t.co/Bh6FWUvKMC #yycbe pic.twitter.com/CZyx1ah9UC — Calgary Board of Education (@yyCBEdu) October 2, 2018

The city has opened the Calgary Emergency Operations Centre to help Calgarians deal with the heavy snowfall.

The Calgary Airport says it is working to clear snow from runways and that some delays should be expected.

Travellers are being advised to check the airport's website for the latest information on flights

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.

For more information on the city’s snow removal process, click HERE.