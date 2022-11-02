Heavy snowfall in southern Alta. prompts Lethbridge parking restrictions

Cars stuck in snow after huge 2019 blizzard buries Lethbridge and surrounding communities in snow. The city declared Phase 1 snow routes active Wednesday at noon as heavy snow fell in the area. Cars stuck in snow after huge 2019 blizzard buries Lethbridge and surrounding communities in snow. The city declared Phase 1 snow routes active Wednesday at noon as heavy snow fell in the area.

