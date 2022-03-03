Heavy, wet snow to fall throughout the day in Calgary

As of this writing, the patchy fog continues in Calgary and the advisory remains. Also, as of this writing,… the snow is on the way.

The Montana low finally dropped its snowfall warning locales into place – Hanna, Coronation, Lloydminster. Those spots could see 10 to 20 centimetres.

In Calgary, we went from seven to 10 cm with a chance for more, to seven to 10 cm with a chance for less. Confidence remains high for that latter scenario, though more confidence is pushing in for the "less" feature, toward five cm. It'll be heavy, wet snow.

Snow will be off-and-on through much of the day and potentially through the overnight. Temperatures will be dropping even more from Friday into Saturday because we're finally clearing out from the cloud layer – so, whatever heat is gathered at the surface is given a fair shake to escape.

The weekend conditions remain relatively unscathed – a couple of days to recover, followed by a toasty Monday. The sixth and seventh days on the forecast, however, are predicting a dip to more snow, and even colder temperatures. Enjoy the warm-up while it lasts.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Snowy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: chance of snow, mainly cloudy, low -9 C

Friday

Cloudy, a.m. flurries

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Liz sent this awesome picture of rime ice on barbed wire!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.