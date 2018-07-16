

CTV Calgary Staff





**Correction: RCMP officials originally identified the location of the crash as being along the Sheep River but the crash site is situated along the Highwood River**

The pilot of an ultra-light helicopter was killed after the aircraft crashed along the Highwood River on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an area near the Davisburg Bridge on Highway 552 at about 5:30 p.m. by fishermen who saw the aircraft go down.

Police say the pilot was the only person on board and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Graves says he was sitting beside the river when he heard a big bang.

“All of a sudden there was a great big bang, we thought someone crashed into the bridge, but we couldn’t see anything and we kind of dismissed it. After the fact, we learned that it was a helicopter that went down. There was a whirling sound right after the crash,” he said.

There is no word on the pilot’s identity.

The investigation has now been turned over to Transport Canada.