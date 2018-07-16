The pilot of an ultra-light helicopter was killed after the aircraft crashed along the Sheep River on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an area near the Davisburg Bridge on Highway 552 at about 5:30 p.m. by fishermen who saw the aircraft go down.

Police say the pilot was the only person on board and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the pilot’s identity.

The investigation has now been turned over to Transport Canada.