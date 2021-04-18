Advertisement
Helicopters and other equipment fight wildfire in Kananaskis Country
Published Sunday, April 18, 2021 2:51PM MDT
Smoke could be seen from Highway 40 on Saturday and official say it was coming from a small wildfire. (Supplied/Robb Bennett)
Share:
CALGARY -- Fire crews are continuing to deal with a wildfire burning near Highway 40 but say the incident isn't expected to get out of control.
Viewers sent in video of smoke coming from an area near the highway on Saturday as well as helicopters flying out to drop water on the fire.
Provincial authorities say the blaze is just under one hectare in size and wildland firefighter are on scene to put it out.
It is not expected to grow any larger.
Once it's been extinguished, investigators will work to determine how it started.