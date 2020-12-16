CALGARY -- If you have any unused smartphones or tablets in your home collecting dust, an Alberta organization is looking to repurpose them to help isolated seniors stay in contact with family members this holiday season.

Project Joy, which was established in order to provide devices to seniors facilities throughout the province, is looking for the support of Albertans to help residents who are being forced to do without regular visits from loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is now asking all Calgarians to help in the effort by dropping off old tablets and smartphones at any London Drugs location.

Once collected the devices are sanitized, wiped of all personal data, refurbished and then donated to care homes. Seniors are also given step-by-step instructions on how to use the devices so they can connect with loved ones over the holidays.

Health-care workers say without the devices, seniors are missing out on the "precious moments" of the holiday season.

"Seeing that familiar face of a loved one and being able to reminisce with family members reminds them that they are not forgotten, people care about them and that we can all get through this difficult time together – even if we can’t be together in person," said Joannie Robertson, recreation therapist at Copper Sky Seniors Lodge, in a release.

Each donated device can help up to five residents send and receive video calls, photos and video messages.

London Drugs says calls for assistance to help families stay connected over the season have gone up substantially because of the pandemic.

"It can be very frustrating to guide someone – especially an elderly person who is inexperienced - through the process of downloading new apps or updating programs. But once the technology is set up, it can really be a lifeline for them," said London Drugs store manager Ben Pullein.

The requirements for device donations to Project Joy are:

Apple iPad/iPhones

iPhone 5 or newer;

iPad Gen 3 or newer;

Must be unlinked from Apple ID and iCloud account and reset to factory settings;

Remove the protective case and;

Charger included, if possible.

Android phone/tablet

No older than four years;

Must be unlinked from any management account and reset to factory settings;

Remove the protective case and;

Charger included, if possible.

Since laptops are more difficult to sanitize, they are not being accepted for the program.

Calgarians have until Dec. 23 to donate their devices.