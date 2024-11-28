Helping those experiencing homelessness survive Calgary's cold winter weather

The Calgary Homeless Foundation has outlined its plans to help the city's most vulnerable when the winter weather gets bitterly cold.

It's the third year that the organization has had an extreme weather response program.

The program, formerly known as the coordinated community extreme weather response, provides warming spaces throughout the city for up to 400 people experiencing homelessness, in addition to overnight shelters and resources.

The warming spaces don't just provide people with a break from the cold, they also offer warm meals and winter clothing.

"Collaboration and compassion are at the heart of the extreme weather response program," said Calgary Homeless Foundation spokesperson Jessica Cope Williams in a Thursday news release.

"The extreme weather response program is a collective effort that can make a life-changing difference for our most vulnerable community members."

The program is a collaborative effort between the City of Calgary, Calgary Homeless Foundation and numerous organizations throughout the city.

"The extreme weather response builds capacity of existing spaces and outreach teams through improved coordination and supports community efforts to reduce barriers to accessing shelters through coordinated transportation," explained Kay Choi with The City of Calgary.

The program begins on Dec. 1.