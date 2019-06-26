The first project of a cross-prairie initiative was announced by the federal government on Wednesday, which will ultimately focus on Canadian canola and hemp.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, delivered the news at Calgary-based Botaneco.

The oilseed ingredient manufacturer is partnering with Corteva Canada and Rowland Farms to develop processing technology for canola and hemp crops in an effort to produce new, higher value oil and protein products.

Bains says the research will benefit Canadian processors by ultimately leading to 'the commercialization of a new plant-based ingredient products for the food ingredient, livestock feed and aquaculture markets.'

This is all part of the government’s Innovation and Skills Plan, which is a long term program investing in five major hubs across the country, including Alberta.

It is expected to create 50,000 new jobs and contribute $50 billion to Canada’s GDP over the next 10 years.