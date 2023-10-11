Here's how many potholes Calgary has repaired this year

Road crews have filled more than 25,000 potholes in Calgary this year, according to the city.

In a news release Wednesday, the City of Calgary said pothole work is prioritized based on a number of factors, such as daily traffic volume, safety impacts and available resources.

"Our crews have been working hard through the spring and summer to fill potholes,” said Chris Hewitt, manager of mobility maintenance with the City of Calgary.

"Although the repair season is winding down, our crews will continue filling potholes for as long as the weather allows. Getting Calgarians around the city safely is always priority for us.”

To fix a pothole, crews start by cleaning the edges of the hole, removing debris and drying the work surface. They then apply a sticky tack coating, fill it with asphalt and use a roller to smooth out the driving surface.

You can report a pothole by visiting the city’s website. Reported locations and the status of repairs can be found on the city’s potholes map.