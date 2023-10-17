Here's how much money Calgarians have lost to cryptocurrency scams so far in 2023

Calgarians have lost more than $22.5 million to cryptocurrency scams so far in 2023.

According to Calgary police, 340 scams have been reported this year – an increase from 321 reported in 2022, with approximately $14 million lost.

Police noted that while the majority of cryptocurrency is legitimate, its deregulated nature makes it an option scammers use as a form of payment connected to frauds.

"It is important for citizens to know that while cryptocurrency can be used legitimately, fraudsters often lure victims with promises of a quick way to make money," Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley of the Calgary Police Service cyber forensics unit said in a news release.

Common crypto scams can involve investment, employment, romance scams and impersonating financial institutions or government agencies demanding to be paid under the threat of consequences.

TIPS TO SPOT CRYPTO SCAMS

As part of Cyber Security Awareness Month, the CPS offered some tips to spot possible cryptocurrency scams.

Only scammers will demand full payment up front. Legitimate businesses, organizations and government agency won’t demand payment in advance, especially in cryptocurrency, or threaten you if payment is not received;

Only scammers will guarantee profits or big returns;

Social media friend requests or messages on online dating apps that want to show you how to invest in crypto or ask you to send them crypto are likely scams; and

Account takeovers can be disguised as crypto investment promises, helping fraudsters gain access to an online account.

If you have suffered a financial loss due to fraud or extortion, you can contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Fraudulent text messages, emails or phone calls can be reported to the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.