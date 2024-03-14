Here's what you can expect at YYC Food & Drink Experience

CALGARY
    Tables are set for dinner at a restaurant in this file image.
    Celebrating the diverse food scene our city has to offer, the annual YYC Food & Drink Experience (YYC EXP) kicks off Friday and runs until the end of the month.

    “YYC EXP is back, bigger and better than ever, to showcase Calgary’s most talented and award-winning chefs, bartenders and sommeliers that contribute to the city’s culinary culture,” said Don House, founder and president of Culinary Marketing Strategies.

    House expects more than 60,000 diners will enjoy the more than 85 restaurants offering meals, consisting of several courses, served at a total fixed price.

    There will also be an opportunity for Calgarians and visitors to take part in over a dozen chef-led culinary experiences.

    “We have some incredible signature culinary events lined up, like collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes and wine pairing dinners at some of Calgary’s top restaurants,” said Irena Knorr, culinary program director at Culinary Marketing Strategies.

    “The festival is a great way to try new restaurants and find some new favourites.”

    A new program, YYC EXP Dine & Stay, is also launching this year, encouraging hotel stays by offering a $100 gift card to use in downtown Calgary to those who book a room at one of the partner hotels.

    Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs call our city home, and the Calgary Downtown Association says they are thrilled to support the city’s nationally recognized dining scene.

    “We look forward to welcoming Calgarians and visitors downtown to experience the incredible offerings of our talented restaurants in the heart of the city,” said Mark Garner, the executive director of the Calgary Downtown Association.

      Police in Woodstock are on scene of an active investigation. The parking lot in the plaza on Vansittart Avenue at Lakeview Drive is blocked off and officers are asking people to avoid the area.

