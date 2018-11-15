One person is dead after being struck by a northbound CTrain early Thursday evening near Heritage LRT station.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. The nature of the crash and the identity of the deceased have not been confirmed.

CTrain service was halted between Chinook and Southland LRT stations and shuttle buses transported passengers between the two stations. Heritage LRT station reopened to trains at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Heritage Drive were closed betweeen Macleod Trail and Haddon Road for a short period of time but have since reopened.

An investigation into the fatal crash is underway.